US Asserts Russia-China Ties 'won't Make Up For Consequences' Of Moscow Invasion Of Kyiv

A closer relationship between Russia and China “will not make up for the consequences” of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, instead, it would make Moscow’s economy more brittle, warned the United States. In a regular press briefing on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Washington has a range of tools that it can deploy if it sees foreign companies including the ones based in China trying to “backfill” US export control actions over Ukraine.

The US State Department spokesperson’s remarks came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that China and Russia coordinated their positions on Ukraine during a meeting between foreign ministers of both nations in Beijing on Thursday. Price referred to the United States' warnings of economic and financial consequences that Russia would face if it went ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

Price said, “If Russia thinks that it will be in a position ... to mitigate some of those consequences, by a closer relationship with (China). That is not the case. It will actually make the Russian economy in many ways, more brittle.”

“If you deny yourself the ability to transact with the West, to import with the West, from Europe, from the US, you are going to significantly degrade your productive capacity and your innovative potential,” he further told reporters. “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin knows that this would be of massive consequence to his country and to his economy.”

However, Price noted that United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have already had an extended discussion on the potential implications of Russia’s military action against Ukraine. The US State Department spokesperson said, “We [US and its allies, partners] have an array of tools that we can deploy If we see foreign companies, including those in China, doing their best to backfill US export control actions, to evade them, to get around them.”

US supports India against China's 'intimidation’

Meanwhile, the United States on Thursday reiterated its strategic commitment with India ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 and averred that Washington stands with New Delhi against China’s ‘intimidation’. At the regular press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in the situation at the India-China border, Washington continues to support “direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the disputes”.

"We have previously voiced our concerns on Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As we always do, we stand with friends. We stand with partners and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific," Price also said.

(Image: AP)