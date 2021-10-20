US Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine Becomes 1st Transgender Four-star Officer

The US Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine made history on Tuesday by becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in America’s eight uniformed services. Levine was ceremonially sworn in as an admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced. Now, Levine, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, is already the highest-ranking openly transgender official in the US.

The 63-year-old described the occasion as “momentous” and “historic" during a swearing-in speech on Tuesday. In a speech that paid tribute to the LGBTQ individuals who came before her, Levine said, “May this appointment today be the first of many more to come, as we create a diverse and more inclusive future”.

I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest extent of my abilities. https://t.co/ryfwRqbAoz — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) October 19, 2021

According to BBC, Levine is a graduate from Harvard College and Tulane University School of Medicine and has previously worked as a paediatrician. She even served as Pennsylvania's physician general and the state's secretary of health. She worked on issues like responding to widespread opioid addiction.

'Proud moment' for HHS

Following her appointment, US Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra said that Levine’s appointment to the job is a “giant step forward towards equality as a nation”. Becerra described Rachel Levine as a “highly accomplished” paediatrician who helps drive the agency’s agenda to boost health access and equity and to strengthen behavioural health. Becerra went on to say that Levine is a “cherished and critical partner” in work to build a healthier America.

"This is a proud moment for us at HHS,” department secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

Rachel Levine was nominated as assistant secretary for health in February of this year and she was narrowly confirmed by the Senate the following month. She is now the first transgender person to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation. It is to mention that during her confirmation process, the 63-year-old was criticised by Republicans for being in charge when her department ordered COVID-19 patients to be readmitted to nursing homes. She faced questions over her handling of the pandemic in nursing homes.

(Image: Twitter)