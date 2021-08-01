US Assists Israeli-managed Petroleum Tanker Attacked Off Oman, Says 'hit By Drone'

The US Navy is assisting an Israel-managed petroleum products tanker that was attacked off Oman, the US Defense Forces said on July 31, adding that the ship was most likely hit by a drone strike. On Thursday, Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged Japanese-owned vessel, was targeted whilst it was on its way from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates. The attack led to the death of two crew members and an allegation on Iran from Israel’s newly formed government.

In the statement, US Central Command asserted that the partially obliterated ship was being accompanied by the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. "U.S. Navy explosives experts are aboard to ensure there is no additional danger to the crew, and are prepared to support an investigation into the attack," said Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia."Initial indications clearly point to a UAV-style (drone) attack," it added. It is imperative to note that while the ship is owned by a Japanese, it is managed by an Israel-based Zodiac maritime.

Israel blames Iran

While Israel and Iran have already been trading barbs pertaining to the maritime attacks on each other’s ships and carriers, the Israeli foreign minister, on Friday, stepped ahead to accuse Tehran of perpetuating “terrorism”. Speaking to US Secretary of States Antony Blinken on Saturday, Yair Lapid stressed that Jerusalem was working to find a solution to “Iranian terrorism” by formulating a “real and effective” international response.

"We are working together against Iranian terrorism, which poses a threat to all of us, by formulating a real and effective international response," Lapid said. Lapid added on Twitter: Iran "repeatedly errs in understanding our commitment to protecting ourselves and our interests."

Earlier this month, Israel’s Defense officials were checking whether Iran was behind a possible attack on a cargo ship that is partially owned by Zionists. CSSAV Tyndall was on its way from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates when it was possibly hit by a projectile. In the aftermath, authorities confirmed that the attack did not cause any casualties or major damage to the vessel and it continued its journey.

Image: AP