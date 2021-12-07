US Assures Full Support To Its Athletes Attending 2022 Beijing Olympics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday, Dec. 6 announced that the Biden administration has made a decision of not sending any diplomatic representation or officials to the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing due to “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities” in Xinjiang, China. Sending representation to Beijing Olympics would “treat these games as business as usual,” in the face of Chinese abuses, Psaki said at a presser, adding that the US athletes can attend and will be given the government's full support.

US' decision of a diplomatic boycott of Beijing comes as the Biden administration prepares to host a White House Summit for Democracy, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society experts from more than 100 countries on Thursday and Friday this week. The summit aims to strengthen the United States' commitments, reforms, and initiatives to “defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.”

The US and its allies and partners including the UK have constantly condemned China’s reported human rights violations and ethnic cleansing of the minority Uighur community in the northwestern territory, which the US declared as genocide. China has also been widely condemned for a crackdown against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong between 2019 and 2020. Psaki stated that Biden's decision to keep US dignitaries home was conveyed to Beijing by aides before the White House formal announcement was made.

“The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100 percent as we cheer them on from home. We will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games,” Psaki said. “We will continue to take actions to advance human rights in China and beyond,” she added.

Whether Biden weighed in pulling athletes from the Beijing Olympics games is something that the White House press secretary refused to comment on. In a similar scenario in 1980 during the US-Soviet Cold War era, former US President Jimmy Carter had pulled the athletes from the Summer Olympics in Moscow to protest the then Soviet's invasion of Afghanistan.

“I don’t think that we felt it was the right step to penalize athletes who have been training and preparing for this moment, and we felt that we could send a clear message by not sending an official US delegation,” Psaki told the reporters. She also revealed that the two leaders Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss a potential diplomatic boycott of the games during their crucial virtual meeting last month.

China warns US of 'resolute countermeasures'

Earlier on Monday, China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a press conference accused US politicians of grandstanding over the issue. China had earlier warned of "resolute countermeasures" if the US continued the path of a 'boycott'. “It is a travesty of the Olympic spirit, it is a political provocation, and an offense to the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Lijian said. “If the U.S. is insistent on going down the wrong path, China will take necessary and resolute countermeasures,” Zhao iterated Beijing's initial stance.