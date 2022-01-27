US Assures Iran Of 'alternative Options' On JCPOA Nuclear Deal If Diplomatic Path Fails

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Iranian counterpart Dr Eyal Hulata to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. As per reports, Sullivan assured Hulata that the US is "preparing for alternative options" to stall Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons in case diplomatic options fail. The meeting was held as negotiators continue to revive the deal at Vienna Talks.

Sullivan and Hulata were joined by representatives from respective foreign policy agencies, White House said in a release. The diplomats also discussed the upcoming military training exercises and "welcomed American observation at a recent ariel exercise conducted by Israel Defence Forces," the statement added. The virtual conference was said to be the fourth such meeting to take place between the US and Israel Strategic Consultative Group (SCG) since US President Joe Biden was elected last year.

"The officials also discussed significant regional developments since the last SCG meeting held in December, including advances in Iran's nuclear program," the White House said.

While speaking to Dr Hulata, NSA Sullivan emphasised that while the US remains committed to diplomacy as the best means for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, it is also "preparing alternative options, in coordination with its partners, should the diplomacy fail," WH readout noted. The US-Israeli officials also agreed that they will remain in close coordination on the full range of issues of mutual interest. In addition, the diplomats also affirmed to "stay united" against threats to national security.

JCPOA nuclear deal

It is to mention that the JCPOA nukes deal with Iran was signed in 2015 between P5+1 countries, including China, Russia, the US, the UK, and Germany. The deal assured the removal of sanctions by the US on Tehran, in return for Iran to reduce its uranium concentration. However, in 2018 US under Donald Trump exited from the program, resulting in Iran breaching provisions of the JCPOA deal. Since then, there have been constant concerns over Iran's intentions since it bolstered its enrichment program to 60%, which is far beyond the limits of the accord.

The US has since then participated indirectly in the talks in a bid to resolve the impasse. Currently, negotiations are underway to bring Tehran back to full compliance with the provision of the deal. Meanwhile, Biden officials in an interview with Axios, touted that the US has set a period from January to early February as a deadline for Vienna Talks. The JCPOA will be rendered ineffective if Iran doesn't return to compliance with the deal between that time.