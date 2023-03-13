US Assures That SVB Depositors Will Get Their Money Back As Bank Collapses

The US Treasury, Federal Reserve Board, and the Financial Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), in a statement said that the depositors of the defunct Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all of their funds as of today, March 13.

Only days after authorities took control of Silicon Valley Bank, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome H. Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg stated they would "fully protect" all depositors who had money in the institution.

"Depositors will have access to all of their money" assures U.S. officials

"Depositors will have access to their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," read the statement. Secretary Yellen approved measures that will allow the FDIC to conclude its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a way that properly protects all depositors after receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve and conferring with the President.

@federalreserve @USTreasury @FDICgov issue statement on actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system, ensuring depositors' savings remain safe: https://t.co/YISeTdFPrO — Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) March 12, 2023

Moreover, officials over the weekend also shut down the New York based bank, Signature Bank. Additionally, signature depositors will be also be fully reimbursed.

"We are also announcing a similar systemic risk exception for Signature Bank, New York, New York, which was closed today by its state chartering authority. All depositors in this institution will be made whole. As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer," added the statement.

There will be no protection for shareholders or some holders of unsecured debt. As required by law, a special tax on banks will be used to make up any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund from supporting uninsured depositors. To help ensure banks can meet the needs of all their depositors, the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday stated it will make additional funding available to qualifying depository institutions.

The US banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation

"The US banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry. Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe," added the statement.

Nevertheless, National Economic Council Director and Janet Yellen received praise from US President Joe Biden for "diligently working with the banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank."

"I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe. The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk," regarding steps to increase trust in the banking sector, Biden remarked.

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them. I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," added Biden.

California regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank

When customers hurried to withdraw their money last week due to worries over its balance sheet, California regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, March 10. Regulators have named the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as a receiver, and they are trying to find a buyer for the organisation, which before failing was the 16th-largest bank in the US.

The 40-year-old bank's demise is the biggest financial institution failure since Washington Mutual's insolvency in 2008, which served the tech industry. For the opening of the stock market on Monday morning, Wall Street was shaken by the collapse, the second-largest bank failure in US history.

(With ANI Inputs)