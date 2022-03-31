Last Updated:

'We are one crew': US Astronaut Rides Back To Earth With Russian Cosmonauts Post Record 355 Days At ISS

NASA's Mark Vande Hei alongside Russian Space Agency's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov on Wednesday made a splashdown in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan.

US astronaut

IMAGE: AP/@ISS/Twitter)


Amid the escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an American astronaut from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) caught a ride back to Earth with Russian cosmonauts after spending 355 days at the International Space Station (ISS). NASA's Mark Vande Hei alongside Russian Space Agency's Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov on Wednesday made a splashdown in a Russian space capsule in Kazakhstan. After landing, the crew split up, as per standard crew return practice, with Vande Hei returning to his home in Houston, while the cosmonauts flew back to their training base in Star City, Russia.

The trio began the journey back to Earth in the early morning hours on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft at 3:21 a.m. EDT. The Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the Rassvet module on Wednesday and headed for a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan, at 7:28 a.m. EDT, NASA said in a blog post. Following the successful touchdown, a small team of NASA doctors and other staff assisted the team of space experts to return to Houston after their record-breaking mission lasting just 10-days less than a year.

'People have problems on Earth. On orbit...we are one crew'

While clocking the single longest spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, Hei had avoided discussing the Russian war with his crewmates. Despite getting along "fantastically...I am not sure we really wanted to go there," Mark said, as quoted by The Guardian. Before departing from the ISS, Shkaplerov hugged his colleagues stating that they are "my space brothers". Speaking during a live NASA TV broadcast, he had also said, "People have a problem on Earth. On orbit...we are one crew'." He added that the ISS symbolised "friendship and cooperation and ...future of space exploration."

Russia-Ukraine war halts Mars mission for two years

The Russia-Ukraine war has also affected crucial space missions between the European and Russian Space Agency. As per reports, European satellites launched in Russian rockets were temporarily suspended, alongside the Europe-Russia Mars rover, which has now been halted for another two years. A day after the invasion of Ukraine, Russian Space Agency Director-General Dmitry Rogozin had accused Washington of "destroying" cooperation at the ISS. "If you block cooperation with us, then who is going to save the ISS from an uncontrolled descent from orbit and then falling onto the territory of the United States or Europe?" he had said. However, NASA downplayed Rogozin's comments and asserted that it will continue to work with all its global partners, including Russia as the sanctions imposed on Moscow do not impede space operations.

(Image: AP/@ISS/Twitter)

