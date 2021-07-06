US: At Least 150 People Die In Shootings Across Country Over Fourth Of July Weekend

Americans across the country are seen celebrating July 4, 245th year of its independence this weekend. Amid the celebrations, major cities in the country reportedly witnessed a surge in violent crimes. At least 150 people have reportedly died in more than 400 shootings across the country during the Fourth of July weekend, reported CNN citing data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.

Deaths reported due to July 4 shootings

The shootings happened in the 72 hours between Friday, July 2 and Sunday, July 4 and the numbers will be updated as more statistics are gathered, reported CNN. In New York, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings during the July 4 weekend. On July 4, there were reportedly 13 victims from 12 shooting incidents in New York, CNN reported citing New York Police department.

In Chicago, 99 people have been shot and 17 of them died during the fourth of July weekend, reported Chicago Sun Times. At least 17 children and two Chicago police supervisors were reportedly injured during the shootings. A Chicago police commander and a sergeant were shot and injured on the July 5 early morning after the police dispersed a crowd on the West Side.

17 people were shot over the weekend, with 21 injured, and seven killed in Philadelphia, reported Dailymail. In Norfolk, Virginia, four children were shot on Friday afternoon, including a 6-year-old girl who was reported to be suffering from life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, according to Norfolk police. The victims also included a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old boy, all of whom are expected to fully recover. Norfolk police in a news release said that detectives have held a 15-year-old boy in detention in connection with the shooting.

This year the Fourth of July also known as Independence Day or July 4th marked the 245th anniversary of the founding of the US. July 4 marks the date in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress finally approved the US Declaration of Independence, marking the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule. The day is marked with festivities, ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts or more casual family gatherings and barbecues.

IMAGE: Chicago_Police/Twitter