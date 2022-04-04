US: At Least 2 Perpetrators Involved In Grisly Sacramento Shooting That Killed 6

At least 2 shooters were involved in the horrific mass shooting that killed 6 and injured 12 on Sunday, Sacramento Police Department. Addressing a presser, Police Chief of California's capital city, Katherine Lester, informed that the perpetrators opened fire at the late-night crowd that emptied on the downtown street after a clash broke out in the entertainment district of Sacramento. As many as 18 people were hit by gunfire by multiple killers.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings. And we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said.

Investigating officers sought clues from a crime scene stretching across multiple city blocks as they hunted for the hitmen. Detectives also pored through pieces of evidence, now documented on streets with blue and yellow marks. Officials also urged the public to come forward with credible evidence to help "identify those responsible for the horrific act." Police are also interviewing and putting pieces of evidence together, including a stolen handgun, Lester added.

[Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester talks to reporters about the mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.

For clarification - there are a total of 18 gunshot victims. 12 victims are being treated at area hospitals. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Videos extracted from the street cameras and those surfaced on social media confirmed that there was a street altercation before the gunfire broke out. Sergeant Zach Eaton, however, revealed that the police are yet to determine if the "fight actually lead to the shooting." Shortly after the incident, California Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement affirmed that his administration was working closely with law enforcers. "What we do know at this point is another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief," he has said.

City Hall has been opened as an information center for families of victims of this incident. City staff and a police presence will be on scene for assistance.#sacpd pic.twitter.com/OCh639j1Sy — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

6 dead, 12 wounded in shooting

So far at least 6 people have been reported dead in the ghastly attack that shook California State on Sunday. “What we now know is that 18 people were hit by gunfire. 6 have died, they were all adults. They were three men and three women,” Lester said. Four of the wounded have been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries. As per Associated Press, authorities are yet to shed light on the possible motive that triggered the perpetrators. Further, the identity of the victims in the fatal shooting are also yet to be identified.

[A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.

Two mass shootings in less than five weeks

Sunday's violence woke the city up at 2:30 am to US' third mass shooting in a year that killed 6, according to AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. Councilmember Katie Venezuela broke into tears at a press conference on Sunday stating that she is "heartbroken and outraged" at the unprecedented and uncalled-for violence in her district. "Our community deserves better than this," she added.

The Californian capital city endured two mass shootings in less than five weeks. on February 28, 39-year-old David Mora killed himself along with his three daughters, a chaperone at a Sacramento church during a weekly supervised visit. He was reportedly armed with a homemade semi-automatic rifle-style arm despite being under a restraining order.

