US: At Least 3 Dead, Multiple Injured After Amtrak Train Derails Near Northern Montana

An Amtrak train travelling from Chicago to Seattle derailed in northern Montana on Saturday, September 25, resulting in the deaths of at least three people and injuring several others.

News agency AP reported that the Empire Builder Train derailed at about 4 pm (local time) near Joplin. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death toll. Information on how many people have been injured was not yet revealed.

In a statement, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams informed that the train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board. ​​The train consisted of two locomotives and ten cars, with seven of those vehicles derailing. It is still not clear what caused the derailment.

Evacuation of passengers underway

Amtrak is working with local authorities in a bid to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers. Currently, Empire Builder trains 7/27 and 8/28 are cancelled between Minot and Shelby. Additionally, authorities informed that on Sunday, the westbound Empire Builder train 7 will terminate in Minneapolis, and eastbound Empire Builder train 8 will originate in Minneapolis.

While speaking to the New York Times, a passenger on the train, Megan Vandervest, said, “My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing. My second thought was that’s crazy. We wouldn’t be derailing. Like, that doesn’t happen.”

Vandervest added that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over. Three cars behind that “had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train,” she said. Further, Vandervest went on to say that the incident felt like “extreme turbulence on a plane”.

(With inputs from AP)