US: At Least Four Skiers Died In One Of Utah's Deadliest Avalanches, Police Say

As many as four backcountry skiers were killed and at least four were wounded in one of the deadliest avalanches on record occurred Saturday in Utah. According to a statement by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, the region was on a high danger warning for avalanches when at least five skiers and another three resort to a mountain expedition, skiing in the Wilson Basin area, which, the authorities believe caused the deadly avalanche to trigger. Police were given a hang-up call around 11:40 am and the reporter informed that at least 4 skiers were buried under the snow even as the rest had managed to rescue each other by pulling themselves one by one out of the snow, Sgt. Melody Cutler, a public information officer with the police department told US broadcasters.

We are overwhelmed with sadness to report four skiers killed today in an avalanche near Wilson Peak in upper Mill Creek Canyon. Staff will visit the scene tomorrow. — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) February 7, 2021

Those reported deceased were aged between the early 20s to late 30s, and the authorities are now conducting the flyover over the mountains on the eastern edge to determine whether it was safe yet to pull out the dead bodies. A Life Flight rescue service, however, has transported the survivors out of the backcountry ski accident scene at Wilson Basin, located along the Millcreek Canyon, about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, according to reports. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the tragedy, saying: “This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the victims and families involved". Further, he thanked “first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort”. Issuing warning against skiing in the mountains, Gov.Cox said: “With avalanche danger high right now, please exercise extreme caution.”

This is a terrible tragedy and our prayers go out to the victims and families involved. We are grateful to the first responders and others who engaged in this rescue and recovery effort. With avalanche danger high right now, please exercise extreme caution. https://t.co/2sxB85eh74 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 6, 2021

Photos of today's tragic avalanche site in the Wilson Glade by Wasatch Backcountry Rescue. pic.twitter.com/odJvlTAFUY — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) February 7, 2021

Bodies to be evacuated

According to Unified police’s statement, one of the 8 survivors experienced hypothermia, despite all the skiers having worn beacons. Many of the survivors had dug themselves out of the snow, and others, including four of whom, were declared dead. The bodies are expected to be evacuated out of the snow deposits by nightfall. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson told Deseret that more information will be available as the investigation unfolds. “We are heartbroken over the tragic news of four fatalities as the result of an avalanche in the Millcreek Canyon area this afternoon,” the mayor said in a statement. "We deeply mourn the loss of life due to this devastating incident".

The UAC, WBR, and SLC is asking people to avoid the accident site in order to maintain a safe environment for those conducting the SAR and the investigation. — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) February 7, 2021

