US: At Least Two Killed, Over 30 Injured After Mass Shootings Jolt Three States

Two people were killed and at least 30 injured in a shooting spree that expanded to three US states, stoking fears that gun violence could increase as the government eases COVID restrictions and people get more freedom to socialize. According to the Associated Press, the mass shooting took place, late Friday or early Saturday in Texas’ Austin, Illinois’ Chicago and Georgia’s Savannah. As of now, local police has arrested one of the suspects and is on the hunt for another male suspect.

In the capital city of Austin, the interim police chief said that the shooting was triggered by a brawl between two parties. According to the authorities, 14 were wounded, including two critical, in the gunfight which stunned scores of pedestrians on a busy street. In Chicago, a woman was killed and nine other people were wounded when two men opened fire on a group standing on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighbourhood on the city's South Side. As per US News, both the shooters fled the scene immediately leaving no opportunity for identification.

UPDATE: APD Seeking Information in Downtown Austin Shooting - https://t.co/11dFgWWS83 pic.twitter.com/wWPdIKlGxO — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Savannah was hit by “disturbing” killings on Friday after one man was killed. Additionally, seven others wounded in the gunfire, including an 18-month-old infant and a 13-year-old teen. Later, city’s police Chief Roy Minter Jr., revealed that the same apartment complex came under gunfire last week and that there was a possibility of a dispute. “It's very disturbing what we're seeing across the country and the level of gun violence that we're seeing across the country," he told reporters Saturday. "It's disturbing and it's senseless.”

#NewsRelease SPD Investigates June 11 Shooting on Avery Street https://t.co/IP4eweuNLE — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 12, 2021

Biden against gun violence

Earlier in April, United States President Joe Biden took his first yet limited steps on gun control by directing his administration to tighten restrictions on ghost guns. CNN reported citing a senior official in Biden administration, he asked for restrictions on pistol stabilizing braces that further allow the weapons to be used more accurately. Other steps reportedly included nominating a gun control advocate to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Gun violence in US has increased manifold in recent times with summers being the prime time for such shootings.

Image: AP