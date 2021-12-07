US Athletes Will Be Able To Take Part In Beijing Olympics Despite Boycott: Ex-diplomat

Following the Biden administration’s announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 winter Olympics, a former US official informed that the American athletes won’t be barred from taking part in the upcoming February games. According to Sputnik, Chas Freeman, who was the US Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs from 1993-94 and President Richard Nixon’s translator during his 1972 visit to Beijing, said the US athletes will be able to compete. He also stated that the Biden administration’s boycott of the Beijing Olympics is the “minimal option” left to the US.

“The athletes will be able to compete. They don't and won't care who is in the stands. China never intended to invite US officials to attend in any event," Freeman said.

"Given the pressure to boycott the Olympics to protest all sorts of causes, this is the minimal option," Freeman added.

Further, the former US diplomat went on to say that Beijing should not allow the “petty” slight to escalate needlessly into a new major clash between the two nations. Freeman said that if China is wise, it will brush this off as a “petty move” that does not require a response. It is to mention that US’ decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics is a symbolic protest against China’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region.

China warns of 'firm countermeasures'

Meanwhile, in response to the Biden administration’s decision, China accused the US of violating the Olympic spirit. According to AP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian vowed that Beijing would respond with “firm countermeasures”, however, he gave no details. China also called the diplomatic boycott a “political manipulation” by the United States.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that politicians calling for a boycott are “doing so for their own political interests and posturing”. “In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the #Beijing2022 to be successfully held,” the embassy added. Moreover, China’s mission to the UN also called the boycott a “self-directed political farce”, and added that the US just wants to “politicise sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation”.

(Image: AP)