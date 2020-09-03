US Attorney General William Barr Calls Mail-in Ballots ‘playing With Fire’

While the US presidential elections are just around the corner, Attorney General William Barr, on September 2, reportedly echoed President Donald Trump’s argument and said that mail-in ballots could be vulnerable to fraud. While speaking to an international media outlet, Barr said that people are trying to change the rules to the methodology, which, as a matter of logic, is very open to ‘fraud and coercion’. The Attorney General further went on the call the mail-in ballots ‘reckless and dangerous’ and added that ‘people are playing with fire”.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Democrats have been pushing for mail-in ballots in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. As per reports, voting by mail is not something new in the United States as nearly one in four voters did cast presidential ballots in 2016 that way. Even though some US officials seem sceptical and believe that it may lead to election fraud, experts have reportedly said that voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the country.

A large number of voters are expected to use the postal ballot in the presidential elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which the Trump administration has failed to contain. GOP has been opposing mail-in ballots because more registered Democrats have requested for postal ballots than registered Republicans for the upcoming elections.

While speaking to the media outlet, Barr cited 2005 report by the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker, which concluded that absentee ballots are the largest source of potential voter fraud.

The Attorney General said that the reports have been in newspaper, networks, academic studies, saying it is open to fraud and coercion. He added that the only time the narrative changed is after Trump administration came in. He further also reportedly said that there are a number of ongoing investigations into voter fraud, ‘Some very big ones in states’.

Barr worried about foreign interference

While Trump recently suggested that voters should vote twice, once by mail and once in person, to make sure their vote was counted, Barr said that arrangements could be made at polling stations to protect people from the coronavirus. The Attorney General added that people with pre-existing conditions who are particularly vulnerable could get an absentee ballot.

Furthermore, Barr raised the spectre of a foreign government counterfeiting US ballots, although he said that he had seen no evidence of such an effort. He reportedly said that he believes China is more of a threat than Russia when it comes to interfering in the election. Barr even added that there some ‘preliminary activity’ that suggests Russia might try to interfere again in the election. ‘it wouldn’t surprise me if Russia tries something again,’ he said.

(Image: AP)

