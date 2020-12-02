US Attorney General Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud Was Found In 2020 Election

US Attorney General William Barr on December 1 said that the Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence to back President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Since the November 3 election, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen. He and his campaign has also been filing lawsuits in states that he lost, however, the states began certifying Joe Biden as the winner. The 46th President-elect had defeated incumbent Trump by a margin of 306 to 232 votes in the US electoral college. In the popular vote, Biden had also won at least 6.2 million more votes than the Republican leader.

On Tuesday, while speaking to the Associated Press, Barr who has been one of President’s most ardent allies said, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election”.

He said that the US attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they’ve received, but they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election. While referring to the assertion that ballot machines were hacked to give more votes to Biden, Barr said, “There's been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results”.

Shortly after Barr’s statement, Trump tweeted more baseless claims. His campaign, along with Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, also issued a statement claiming that “with all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance” of an investigation. Trump’s campaign has been alleging a widespread conspiracy by Democrats to dump millions of illegal votes into the system with no evidence. The claims, however, has repeatedly been dismissed.

Trump refuses to conceded

Meanwhile, Trump recently said that he will concede to president-elect Joe Biden or give up on his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In the first TV interview since losing his reelection bid to Biden in the November 3 election, Trump told Fox News “my mind will not change” even six months from now and reiterated his baseless claim about the democratic process being “rigged” and a “total fraud”.

In the 45-minute interview with the media outlet, Trump continued to state evidence-free claims on how the election was a fraud and that he won. This was also the latest attack by the outgoing US President on the credibility of the US election system verbally, even as his legal team struggles to provide and proof to back his claims in court. He even complained about not being assisted by the Department of Justice and FBI who according to him are “missing in action”. Further Trump questioned the point of a Supreme Court if it refrains from intervening in the matter.

(With inputs from AP)

