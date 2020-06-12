US: Attorney Of Buffalo Man Shoved By Police Says He Suffered 'brain Injury'

Attorney of Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old who was knocked by Buffalo police during the Black Lives Matter protest, has said on June 11 that he suffered a brain injury due to the incident. According to international media reports, Kelly Zarcone said in her statement that her client’s “brain is injured”. She further added that Gugino is “well-aware” of that and is being encouraged by the support he is constantly receiving by people across the globe.

The two police officers, Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were suspended and charged with second-degree assault after the video showing them approaching Gugino during the protest went viral. The Buffalo officers shoved the 75-year-old leading to the man falling backwards and hitting his head. The short clip also proved the false statement by the police authorities who had initially said that the man “tripped and fell”. However, it clearly showed the officers shoving the man and also the pool of blood beneath Gugino’s head who laid motionless on the street.

‘Could be ANTIFA’

US President Donald Trump who has repeatedly criticised violent protests against racial discrimination in the country triggered by the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody. Trump took on Twitter when Gugino’s video was being widely shared on various social media platforms to showcase police brutality, and said the 75-year-old “could by an ANTIFA provocateur”. Moreover, Donald Trump also said that according to him Gugino fell “harder” than he was pushed and gave a spiralling angle of it all to be a setup.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

According to an international media agency, Gugino is a retired computer programmer and his friends described him as a ‘devout Catholic’ who is passionate about his advocacy of various causes on the behalf of poor and disenfranchised. The 75-year-old had graduated from Canisius High School but after retirement, he contributed to various causes including Black Lives Matter.

Mark Colville, who has known Gugino for years, said, “Martin has a passion for social justice. When he sees wrong he wants to be involved in making it right.”

