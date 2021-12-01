US: Austin Says 'no Pay' For Troops Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine & Will Be Excused From Duty

In a stern warning to the US military’s National Guard troops, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the soldiers refusing the COVID-19 vaccine “won’t be paid” for the drills and will be excused from the training or duty conducted under federal authority as they would be marked ‘absent’ without cause, according to a memo released on Tuesday by the Pentagon obtained by NBC.

Denying the request from Oklahoma's Republican Governor Kevin Stitt requesting the exemption for the state's National Guard troops from the Pentagon's vaccine mandate, Austin lashed out on the troops on Nov. 30, saying that the uniformed and civilian officials overseeing active duty, who will not get jabbed by the deadline set by each of their military services, will be denied payments towards the monthly formations and training under the federal jurisdiction. This, however, will not accrue retirement benefits.

Austin made the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all military troops on August 24 as he also directed the secretaries of the military services to implement deadlines and issue guidelines to get service members on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard fully vaccinated, as per the report. However, in a letter to Austin dated Nov. 2, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt asked to rescind the mandate and appointed a new adjutant general of the Oklahoma National Guard refusing to adhere. In his response on Tuesday, the United States Defense Secretary squared off with the Governor for suggesting that the vaccines will not be enforced on military personnel in the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard. Troops must be vaccinated, Austin asserted.

“Vaccination is essential to the health and readiness of the force,” Austin in his memo told the service secretaries, Pentagon officials as well as chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Comply orders, or risk military service jeopardy: Austin

“No Department of Defense funding may be allocated for payment of duties performed under [federal authority] for members of the National Guard who do not comply with the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccination requirements,” the memo accessed by NBC read. “No credit or excused absence shall be afforded to members who do not participate in drills, training or other duty due to failure to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Republican governor had argued in the letter to Austin that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate “violates the personal freedoms of many Oklahoman’s” and is in breach to the troops’ personal beliefs. Austin stressed that all Defense Department's service branches must comply to the orders or risk jeopardizing their military service.