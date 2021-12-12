US-Australia Agree To Strengthen Cooperation To Secure Indo-Pacific Region At G7 Meet

Top United States diplomats met their Australian counterparts on the sideline of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting on Saturday, ANI reported citing the statement released by US Spokesperson Ned Price. According to the press release, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Liverpool where the top diplomats discussed ways to promote prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. "Great to meet with my good friend @MarisePayne today. We reaffirmed both our nations' deep commitment to a peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific, COVID-19 economic recovery and resilience, and cooperating to deliver results for our citizens and partners around the region," Blinken tweeted after concluding the meeting.

Notably, this was the second time when the top diplomats met after Australia-United States Ministerial (AUSMIN) summit. The summit was held earlier in September this year. During the Saturday meeting, both the diplomats discussed the ongoing effort to minimise the destruction caused due to climate change. Interestingly, Australia was the worst performer in the list of addressing climate-related issues. Despite raising grave concerns by the world leaders, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison showed reluctance to adhere to measures necessary to address the issue.

Moreover, the statement released by Price said the top diplomats also advocated to join the like-minded allies and partners in order to defend, strengthen, and renew democracy around the world. The leaders also discussed the ongoing rift between Russia and Ukraine. "They expressed concern over Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and reiterated support for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues without resorting to threats or coercion and emphasized Taiwan’s important contributions to global health development," read the statement released by Price.

US threatens sanctions against Russia amid Ukraine border tensions

According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. In response, the US on multiple occasions warned Russia to impose economic sanctions. In the latest conversation between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart, the former had warned Moscow of heavy repercussions, if he act against Ukraine. "You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a presser earlier this week.

