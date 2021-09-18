US, Australia Warn Taliban To Stick To Their Promise Of Building 'inclusive Society'

A day after the United States and Australia announced to form a new working group called AUUKUS, both the countries again came on the same platform to address the Afghanistan issue. On September 17, Friday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Australian Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Kathryn Campbell in Washington DC and reiterated their support for an international rules-based order and emphasized the significance of holding the Taliban responsible to their promise of establishing an inclusive society.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and DFAT Secretary Campbell reiterated their support for the international rules-based order and emphasized the importance of holding the Taliban accountable to their commitment to build an inclusive society, allow humanitarian access, and permit the orderly and safe departure of Afghans and other nationals," the US State Department said in a statement.

Both the leaders also discussed economic recovery, resilience in the Indo-Pacific region and pandemic preparedness. The meeting was also focused on Australia's resistance to China's economic coercion. It is worth mentioning Canberra and Washington DC, on several occasions, warned the Communist government to implement relevant domestic legislation, including the Maritime Traffic Safety Law, in a manner consistent with UNCLOS in the South China Sea. The same concern was reiterated by both the leaders when they met in the US Capital on Friday.

UN Security Council also appeal Taliban to form an inclusive Afghan government

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council also suggested that the Taliban established an inclusive government with equal and meaningful participation of women. It has also approved a resolution for the same on Friday. According to the resolution, the agency would closely monitor the activities of the Taliban for the next six months.

Notably, the terrorist outfit has promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule compared to their previous rule. However, irrespective of their claim, many Afghans, especially women, are deeply sceptical, and fear a rollback of rights gained over the last two decades.

It is worth noting that a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on August 15, leaving the people in tatters. Subsequently, on the following day, Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country, leaving his people to face the atrocities committed by the Taliban on their own.

(With inputs from ANI)

