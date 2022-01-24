US Authorises Departure Of Officials From Embassy In Ukraine 'due To Abundance Of Caution'

United States Department of State on Monday authorised the “voluntary departure” of American government employees at the US Embassy in Ukraine and ordered the departure of their daily members. The ‘Voluntary departure’ or ‘authorised departure’, as explained by the US mission in Kyiv, implies that the US officials are given an option to depart “if they wish” as their “departure is not required”. It is to note that the latest announcement by US President Joe Biden’s administration regarding authorising the departure comes as Russia is being accused of ramping up its military presence near the Ukrainian border to launch an attack on its neighbouring nation.

US Embassy in Ukraine said in a statement, “On January 24, the U.S. Department of State authorized the voluntary departure (“authorized departure”) of U.S. government employees and ordered the departure of family members (“ordered departure”) of U.S. government employees at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, effective immediately.”

“Authorized departure gives these employees the option to depart if they wish; their departure is not required. Ordered departure for family members requires that family members leave the country. The U.S. Embassy’s departure status will be reviewed in no later than 30 days,” it added.

The United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains stronger than ever. Read the Embassy's full statement here: https://t.co/KIyJ3ouHBa — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 24, 2022

Why was the decision made now?

In a bid to elaborate why the decision regarding the US officials at the country’s embassy in Kyiv was made now, the statement added that US State Department took the measure “out of an abundance of caution due to continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine.” US Embassy in Kyiv said, “We have been in consultation with the Ukrainian government about this step and are coordinating with Allied and partner embassies in Kyiv as they determine their posture.”

Apart from allowing the officials to leave Ukraine, The State Department has also enhanced the previous travel adversaries to ‘Level Four’ which means “Do Not Travel due to the increased threats of significant Russian military action against Ukraine”. The travel advisory for Ukraine was already at Level Four but it previously stated, “Do Not Travel due to COVID-19.” The US embassy would still be open for regular operations in Ukraine, the statement clarified while also reiterating support for the Ukrainian people.

