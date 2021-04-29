US Authorises Voluntary Departure Of US Citizens From India Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid ascending COVID-19 figures, the US State Department on Thursday approved the voluntary departure of family members of government employees from India. They also revised the US travel advisory for India, calling on US citizens to avoid travelling to India. On Wednesday, the Department approved of this and said,

"US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options."

As quoted by Sputnik, in a press release the Department alerted US citizens about travelling to India and said,

"The Department of State renewed its travel advisory for India on April 28, 2021. The Department continues to advise travelers not to travel to India."

Various countries have either closed their borders or prohibited passenger flights from India. These countries include Bangladesh, Iran, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. France restricted travel from India, Brazil Chile, Argentina, South Africa and French Guiana; the U.K. also added India to its "red" travel list. Germany halted travel from India started on Monday, their health ministry said it was necessary so as to "not endanger our vaccination campaign."

Earlier today, South African Health Minister had said there is no direct risk of COVID-19 infections transmission from India to South Africa. He assured people that due vigilance would be exercised for all those coming from India or via other countries. This surfaced a day after Belgium imposed a travel ban on passenger flights from India, South Africa and Brazil over concerns about COVID-19.

Amid raging COVID-19 figures, media reports, and gutting images of a wobbly medical infrastructure, many countries have poured in their solidarity with India. United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward to provide assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against destructive COVID-19 second-wave. This would ensure requisite medical oxygen across states which are facing shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

COVID-19 tally in India

In the last 24 hours, India's clocked 3,79,257 fresh COVID-19 cases with 2,69,507 recoveries and 3,645 fatalities, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,83,76,524 cases and the death toll to 2,04,832. Total COVID-19 active cases in India have now mounted to 30,84,814.

On April 4, India recorded over 1 lakh cases, which has doubled in a span of ten days and witnessing unprecedented rise ever since, with now for the fifth consecutive day, over 3-lakh COVID-19 cases have been reported. India's contribution to the world figure has risen from 9 percent to 35 percent, which is the highest ever figure by any country.

(With ANI inputs)