US Authorities Advise Americans To Avoid Travelling To Mexico During Spring Vacation

US authorities have asked American citizens not to travel to Mexico during the spring vacation due to security reasons. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), citing the drug cartel violence, warned Americans of a significant threat to anyone entering Mexico.

This development came after at least four Americans were kidnapped shortly after crossing the Mexico border last week. Of them, two were murdered and two were left unharmed. In another case, three American women were reported missing for more than two weeks. They went to Mexico to sell clothes at a market and did not return.

Why have US authorities asked Americans to avoid travelling to Mexico?

Meanwhile, DPS director Steven McCraw said, "Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now." "We have a duty to inform the public about safety, travel risks, and threats. Based on the volatile nature of cartel activity and the violence we are seeing there, we are urging individuals to avoid travel to Mexico at this time," he added, as reported by ABC News.

According to ABC News, the gunmen behind the kidnapping believed that the Americans who were abducted were rival human traffickers who were in an area of Mexico categorised as "do not travel" by the US government due to an increased threat to the safety and security of the people. It is pertinent to mention that the State Department has marked the popular US-Mexican tourist destinations as level 2, where tourists are advised to "exercise increased caution." The same rating was given to France, Germany, the UK, and 10 more countries.

If reports are to be believed, international travel has gone up by 30% compared to last year, and Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Mexico City are listed as two of the top spring break holiday spots. For the safety of US citizens, they have been advised to register with the nearest US Embassy or Consulate before their departure for Mexico, said the Texas authorities. "DPS understands many people do travel to Mexico without incident, but the serious risks cannot be ignored," the agency said. "All travelers are encouraged to carefully research any planned trips and, again, consider postponing or canceling travel to Mexico at this time."

Image: AP