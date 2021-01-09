US Authorities Found Truck With Explosives Near Capitol, Says Report

As per Federal prosecutors, an Alabama man allegedly parked a pickup truck with 11 homemade bombs, an assault rifle and a handgun two blocks from the US Capitol building for hours. There were reports of another man showing up with an assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition and he told people that he wanted to shoot or run over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The details about the weapons were recorded in federal documents charging Lonnie Leroy Coffman of Falkville, Alabama, with federal offenses.

Situtation in the US

These events unfold thousands of Trump supporters swarmed violently inside the US Capitol building. Both the House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

After this, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

In the aftermath of the event, the members out-voted US President Donald Trump’s cabinet discussed the possibility of removing Trump from the office before his tenure ends. Some American media outlets reported that cabinet members discussed the 25th amendment to the US constitution. The 25th amendment allows removal of the US President by the vice president and cabinet if he is proven “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

(Image Credits: AP)