US Authorities Name All Eight Victims In Atlanta Spa Shootings

A total of eight people were killed after a series of attacks at three Atlanta-area spas that left mostly women of Asian descent dead. As per the authorities, the victims have now been identified. The names include, Soon Chung Park who was 74-year-old Hyun Jung Grant, age 51, Suncha Kim, age 69, Yong Yue, age 63, Delaina Ashley Yaun, age 33, Paul Andre Michels, age 54, Xiaojie Tan, age 49 and Daoyou Feng, age 44. According to the reports by USA Today, the medical examiner said that Park, Grant and Yue died of gunshot wounds to the head, however, Kim died of gunshot wounds to the chest.

The authorities have captured a 21-year-old man as a suspect. Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody in Crisp County, earlier this week. Crisp County is about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Four people were killed at a massage parlor in Woodstock. Shortly after, three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta. Also, a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street.

It was “heart-wrenching”

The US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans as they denounced racism at times hidden “in plain sight”, during their visit to Atlanta. While addressing the nation during an 80-minute meeting, Biden said, it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he termed as a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them. He said, “We have to change our hearts. Hate can have no safe harbor in America”.

Video footage which shows the suspect's vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas suggests that 'it is extremely likely' that the same person was responsible for the series of shooting that took place in the metro Atlanta area. “It appears that they may be Asian”, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant when around 5:50pm police responded to a call of a robbery in progress and found three women dead at the Gold Spa. While investigating, the police found out that there were shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, where one woman was killed. The attacks began at around 5pm at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor where five people were shot. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to a hospital.

(Image Credits: AP)