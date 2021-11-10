US Authorities To Send Legal Notices To 78K Migrants With Unprocessed Border Docs: Report

President Joe Biden's administration has planned to send legal documents to nearly 78,000 migrants who crossed the border illegally and were not processed for deportation. The US government will be sending court documents to people who have crossed the US-Mexico border without a permit, in 2021. Two persons who were told about the plan of sending court documents have confirmed the same to CBS News.

According to sources cited in the CBS News report, US immigration authorities would be sending the court documents to migrants, ordering them to be present at the court hearing before immigration judges. The immigration judge in the hearing will decide whether the people who have crossed the border would be permitted to stay in the United States or not, reported CBS News. The plan has been called "Operation Horizon" and has reportedly been devised by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The plan "Operation Horizon" aims to deport tens of thousands of migrants who received ad hoc processing near the southern border.

US administration sending court documents to migrants

The agency is expected to send migrants "notices to appear" and other documentation. Due to the increase in migration since March, the US border officials stopped issuing notices to appear in court to thousands of migrants who had been allowed to enter the US. Instead, the US administration sent "notices to report," or directed them to appear at an ICE office in their respective destination within 60 days to continue their processing. As per the CBS report, the notices to report that were issued as a notice to appear reportedly takes between 60 and 90 minutes, however, issuing a notice to report takes 10 minutes. Furthermore, a notice to report, unlike a notice to appear, does not start the deportation process in the immigration court system.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed the plan to CBS News. In the statement to the media outlet, the ICE has mentioned that the plan will help the agency in starting the proceedings in a "timely" manner. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is "mailing" the documents to people for their proceedings. The papers are being sent to people who are on parole or released under "prosecutorial discretion by Customs and Border Protection (CBP)." The migrants have been told to visit the ICE Filed office and their process will begin based on information collected by CBP.

Image: AP