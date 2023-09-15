US Auto Workers Launch Historic Strikes Amid Contract Deadlock

In an unprecedented display of labor force, auto workers across the United States have initiated a series of strikes after negotiations between their union and the country's three major auto manufacturers — Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis — failed to reach an agreement for a new contract. According to a report from CNN, this marks a significant moment in industrial labor actions, with the three largest carmakers facing simultaneous strikes for the first time in history.

The deadline for contract talks between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit Three automakers came and went at midnight on Thursday, leaving both sides at an impasse over the union's contract demands. UAW president Shawn Fain is spearheading this ambitious labor movement, intending to stage a series of localized "standup" strikes targeting individual auto plants across the nation.

A defining moment?

The strikes commenced at the stroke of midnight, affecting key manufacturing facilities, including a General Motors plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio, and a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan. These three plants employ a combined workforce of 12,700 and are critical to the production of some of the most profitable vehicles for the Detroit Three, such as the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

"This is our defining moment," proclaimed Fain during a livestream address just hours before the strikes began, as per a report from the Guardian. Fain also announced his intention to join the picket line at the Wayne plant when the action commenced and did not rule out the possibility of expanding the strikes to other locations, emphasizing that they are prepared to go all out if necessary.

Here is what you need to know

To support the workers during the strikes, the UAW has an $825 million strike fund in place, offering compensation of $500 per week for each striking employee. These resources are expected to sustain the workforce for up to three months. By staggering the strikes across different plants instead of having all 150,000 members walk out simultaneously, the union aims to maximize the utility of these funds.

As negotiations remain deadlocked and the strikes continue, the labor movement's impact on the auto industry and the broader American economy is poised to unfold in the coming weeks, with potential consequences reaching far beyond the picket lines.

A look at the past

The history of strike action by auto workers in the United States is closely intertwined with the growth and transformation of the American auto industry, labor unions, and political dynamics. Auto worker strikes have had a significant impact on labor rights, the economy, and American politics throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.

In the early 20th century, auto workers faced harsh working conditions, low wages, long hours, and minimal job security. The first major strike in the auto industry occurred in 1936-1937 when the United Auto Workers (UAW) conducted the Flint Sit-Down Strike against General Motors. This strike is often considered a turning point in labor history, leading to the recognition of the UAW by GM and setting the stage for improved working conditions and wages.

After World War II, the American auto industry experienced a boom, with millions of cars rolling off assembly lines. Auto worker strikes during this period focused on securing better wages, benefits, and job security. The UAW, led by Walter Reuther, played a crucial role in negotiating labor contracts with automakers. These labor agreements, often referred to as "Treaty of Detroit" contracts, provided auto workers with benefits like health care, pensions, and cost-of-living adjustments.

In the 1960s, auto workers' strikes expanded beyond economic issues to include broader social and political concerns. African American auto workers played a pivotal role in demanding racial equality within the UAW and the auto industry. The UAW actively supported the civil rights movement, and the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom brought together labor and civil rights leaders.

The 1970s and 1980s brought economic challenges to the American auto industry, including increased competition from foreign automakers and rising energy costs. Auto worker strikes during this period often centered on job security, as plant closures and layoffs became more common. The 1970 strike against General Motors, lasting 67 days, was one of the longest and most contentious in the industry's history.

The auto industry underwent significant restructuring in the 1990s and 2000s, including mergers and increased use of automation. Labor unions faced challenges as automakers sought to reduce labor costs and adapt to global competition. The UAW experienced declining membership and increasing pressure to make concessions in labor contracts to keep American auto manufacturers competitive.

At the time, many presumed US will not witness strike actions again, especially at a large scale. However, the finacialisation of the economy, stagnant wages and shrinking middle class, have all but ensured the return of industrial action. Since the past few years, US has witnessed industrial actions across various sectors, be it against Amazon, Starbucks or automobile companies.