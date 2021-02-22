US Aviation Agency Orders Inspection Of Some Boeing 777 Aircraft After Denver Incident

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday ordered an extra inspection of some Boeing 777 aircraft after a United Airlines plane suffered a catastrophic engine failure in Denver. The order could mean that all Boeing 777 currently in operation will be temporarily removed from service. United Airlines has already announced the grounding of its 24 Boeing 777 aircraft.

United Airlines on Monday announced the grounding of all Boeing 777 aircraft after one of their planes had to make an emergency landing at Denver airport shortly after take-off. United Airlines Flight 328 made an emergency landing on Saturday after its right engine shattered and the debris fell down on suburban neighbourhoods. The catastrophic engine failure prompted United Airlines to ground 24 Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines.

The flight was on its way to Honolulu, Hawaii but minutes after the take-off the right engine blew apart forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport. The flight with 231 passengers and 10 crew members landed back safely at Denver airport. There were no reports of injuries as both people inside the plane and on the ground were safe. Several videos of the incident went viral on social media. In one of those footages, the engine can be seen engulfed in a fire before falling down from the right wing of the plane.

Investigation underway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in its preliminary examination found that the two fan blades were fractured, while the remainder of the fan blades exhibited damage to the tips and leading edges. NTSB said the initial examination of the airplane indicated most of the damage was confined to the number 2 engine, while the rest of the airplane suffered minor damage. NTSB said the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were transported to its laboratory in Washington, where they will be analysed further.

United Airlines was the only airline in the United States, which was using Boeing 777 aircraft with Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines. Boeing was already facing scrutiny in the United States over the safety of its 737 Max aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft worldwide after two fatal crashes four months apart from one another.

