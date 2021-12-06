US Aware Of Indo-Pacific Ordeals, Seeks Integrated Deterrence Against China: Lloyd Austin

Acknowledging that China presents ‘a pacing challenge’ to the United states’ commitment to security, and prosperity, and openness in the Indo Pacific, US defense secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday, Dec. 5 said that the Defense Department [DoD] has chartered the path of regional coordination to bolster deterrence and counter coercion against Chinese militarism. The US is operating forward “with our trusted allies and partners,” said Austin at the Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) in his first in-person meet with defense officials and experts.

“We don’t want countries to choose between US and China,” Austin outlined, adding that instead, the US is working to advance an international system that is “free, stable and open.”

US' 'more distributed force' posture in the Indo-Pacific

US secretary of defense stressed that the Biden administration has been pursuing a more distributed force posture in the Indo-Pacific, by way of new concepts of operation that involves “working closely with our unparalleled global network of partners and allies” to stand ready to prevail in case of a conflict. “Integrated deterrence,” said Austin, is the new cornerstone concept of the United States’ National Defense Strategy. This means integrating the United States’ forces efforts across domains and across the spectrum of conflict to ensure that forces are in close cooperation with other allies and partners. Defence partnership, stressed Austin, is one of the two key elements of integrated deterrence against China.

“In war and in peace, we’re always stronger when we work together with our friends,” US Defense Secretary said, adding that the new concept defines US’ approach to the China challenge.

Austin clarified that the United States was not seeking an Asian version of NATO or trying to build an anti-China coalition, but working to advance a coalition force and strengthening network of allies and partners with “shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.” The allies and the US look towards combating Chinese coercion and instate rules that buttress stability and expand liberty in the Pacific Ocean. “We know more clearly than ever before that we carry common burdens, face common problems, and must respond with common action,” Austin said quoting Margaret Thatcher from 1989. He then added that the US has a major stabilizing role in the Indo-Pacific. “And make no mistake: we will,” said Austin in his defensive posture to China.