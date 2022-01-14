US Aware Of Video Depicting 'Trump's Assassination' On Iranian Leader's Website: Kirby

On Thursday, January 13, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby claimed that the US is aware of an animated video depicting the "assassination of former President Donald Trump" that was posted to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's website. "We were only recently made aware of it, and we are currently looking at it. This is just one example of Iran's persistent harmful activity in the region, as well as the threats they continue to pose to our national security interests," Kirby told Fox News as reported by Sputnik. He further stated that the Pentagon will remain focused on the Iranian threat and ensure that US troops in the Middle East are protected in the face of ongoing attacks by Iran-backed insurgents in Iraq and Syria.

The video shows an Iranian agent operating a combat robot that infiltrates Trump's Florida residence, where the former US President is seen playing golf with other officials. Before launching the simulated strike on Trump, the video displays the statement "Qassem Soleimani's murderer and the one who issued the order will pay the price." On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike in Baghdad killed Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force. According to Iranian military officials, the lethal drone attack involved both US and Israeli personnel.

Iran vows to continue to seek those responsible for Soleimani's killing

It should be mentioned here that on 31 December, protesters had gathered outside the Green Zone in Baghdad, which encompasses the US Embassy compound, to pay tribute to Soleimani. Demonstrators had made a model of the US Embassy, spray-painted it with graffiti, then set it ablaze while waving Iraqi flags. Iran has stated that it will continue to seek those responsible for Soleimani's killing, including former President Trump, who has been issued arrest warrants by Iranian and Iraqi authorities, as per Sputnik.

Iran sanctions 51 US Officials over Soleimani's assassination

Meanwhile, Iran also placed sanctions on dozens of US officials in an attempt to 'punish' the US for ordering a drone strike to kill Soleimani. Earlier this month, Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that as many as 51 Americans have been blacklisted for committing a "terrorist act" against General Soleimnai and for human rights breaches. Meanwhile, Iran's Prosecutor-General, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri stated that Trump is at the top of the list of individuals responsible for the attack, which also includes 127 suspects and 74 US nationals who were "involved" in Soleimani's assassination in 2020.

Image: AP