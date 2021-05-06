US Backs Ukraine’s 'sovereignty, Territorial Integrity And Independence'; Jab At Putin

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 6 reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. Blinken is on a one-day visit to Kyiv. While speaking to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, he said that on behalf of President Joe Biden, he assures strong US backing for the country’s response to Russian aggression.

According to RFERL (RadioFreeEuropeRadioLiberty), Blinken said that he is in Ukraine for a “simple reason”, which is to reaffirm - strongly - US’ commitment to the partnership between the two countries. The US official added that he assures “commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence”. Blinken also added that Washington will work with Ukraine and continue to strengthen the country’s democracy, building institutions, advancing reforms against corruption.

Ukraine 'deeply appreciates' US aid

According to the media outlet, Kuleba, on the other hand, told Blinken that Kyiv “deeply appreciates” the US aid his country has received to support its battle against Moscow-backed separatists in the east, where fighting has been intensifying since January. It is worth noting that tensions spiralled out of control after Russian troops converted Crimea into a powerful military outpost. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized his military forces to enhance deployment to encroach parts of the eastern Donbass region in Ukraine.

As many as 150,000 Russian troops landed on the Ukrainian border as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “flexing military muscle”. Now, Ukraine is expected to push for more military aid from the US. During his visit, Blinken will be meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, members of parliament, and civic leaders. His visit is intended to demonstrate Washington’s “unwavering” support as Ukraine copes with Russia’s backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine and a recent buildup of troops along its border.

Meanwhile, efforts have stalled to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 14,000 people since it broke out in 2014. The Ukrainian President has called for the United States to try to push these efforts forward by joining the negotiations of the “Normandy Format” that consists of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France. The US, on the other hand, expects reassurance from Ukraine that it is determined to fight endemic corruption. The US State Department last week even expressed strong concern about the government's decision to fire the reform-minded head of the state oil and gas company.

(Image: AP)

