US: Badly Decomposed Corpses Of 31 People Found Unattended At Indiana Funeral House

In a shocking turn of events, corpses of more than 30 people were found inside a Southern Indiana funeral home on Friday. According to the police, the incident occurred at Lankford Funeral Home and Family Centre, where the bodies of at least 31 people, mostly in a badly decomposed state, were found on July 1. While briefing the media about the incident, Major Isaac Parker said they received a call from some neighbouring people regarding a strong foul odour emanating from the building. While examining the funeral site, the investigators found bodies which were in the advanced stages of decomposition. He further revealed that some of the bodies were left untouched for the last three months.

"Inside, officers wearing hazmat gear found bodies in different places around the building. Some of the bodies had been at the funeral home since March," Parker said. Besides, he informed the investigators also found the cremated remains of 16 people. "It was a very unpleasant scene. The conditions were not good," he added.

According to the Major, the owner of the funeral site has already been in touch with the police officials and added that an investigation is also underway. Meanwhile, the investigators took the body to the Clark County Coroner's Office for identification and appealed to the people to share information with the coroner’s office.

A sister who sent her brother's body for a funeral in April still waiting for his remains

While speaking to WHAS-TV, a woman who sent her brother's corpse to the funeral home for cremation in April this year, said she is still waiting for his remains. She told when she reached out to the funeral director, he responded that he was "dealing with a lot at the moment."

