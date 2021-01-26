US Bankruptcy Court Agrees $17 Million Payout For Accusers Of Harvey Weinstein

A US bankruptcy court on January 25 approved The Weinstein Co’s liquidation plan, which will set aside $17 million for women who accused disgraced film director Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The former Hollywood producer was convicted last year and jailed for 23 years for sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping an actress. According to BBC, on Monday, Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware, announced her ruling and also overruled an objection from some accusers looking to pursue appeals outside of bankruptcy court.

Judge Walrath said that without a settlement, the plaintiffs would get “minimal if any, recovery”. She further noted that 83 per cent of sexual misconduct claimants in bankruptcy have expressed very loudly that they want closure through acceptance of this plan, that they do not seek to have to go through any further litigation in order to “receive some recovery, some possible recompense…although it’s clear that money will never give them that”. It is worth noting that the $17 million funds will be divided among more than 50 claimants, with the most serious allegations resulting in payouts of $500,000 or more.

READ: 'To Carry On The Agenda': Trump Opens 'Office Of The Former President' In Florida

The Weinstein Co was set up as an independent film studio with Harvey Weinstein one of its co-founders. The company had collapsed back in 2017, following widespread claims of sexual misconduct against Weinstein. The firm then sold its assets to Lantern Entertainment, which later became Spyglass Media Group, for $289 million after it filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Monday’s settlement was put to a vote of Weinstein’s accusers, with 39 voting in favour and eight opposed. The claimants will have the option to forgo most of their payout under the plan if they want to continue pursuing their claims. Insurers contributed $35 million under the plan, so holders of sexual misconduct claims will get almost half of that. It is worth mentioning that out of $35m, $9.7 million will be provided to the former officers and directors of the Weinstein Co, allowing them to pay a portion of their legal bills over the last several years.

READ: McConnell Backs Off Senate Filibuster Fight With Schumer

Multiple counts of sexual assaults

Harvey Weinstein was charged with multiple counts of sexual assaults and alleged rape by Los Angeles city’s District attorney. He was sentenced to a 23-year sentence in New York Prison facility. His initial criminal sexual assault charge came from Miriam Mimi Haleyi, who was a production assistant, who he assaulted in 2006. The jury determined that Weinstein raped former aspiring actor Jessica Mann at a hotel in 2013. The charges against the Hollywood producer also involved two victims who accused Weinstein of three felony counts of rape and three counts of forced oral copulation.

(Image: AP)

READ: Joe Biden Says Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Trial 'has To Happen'

READ: Pets Return: US President Joe Biden's Dogs Officially Arrive At White House

