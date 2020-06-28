US Barista Refuses To Serve Woman For Not Wearing Mask, Receives $32,000 In Tip

While coronavirus cases continue to increase in the US, several states have opted for a gradual reopening of businesses to avoid further economic meltdown. San Diego County of California made it mandatory for people to wear face masks in public places but a Starbucks customer not only refused to abide by the rules, but she also tried to publicly shame the barista.

In a Facebook post, Amber Lynn Gilles wrote that the barista, Lenin Gutierrez, refused to serve her because she was not wearing a mask, and rightly so. Gilles shared a picture of Gutierrez said that she will bring a medical exemption next time she visits the Starbucks and will wait for cops to arrive until she gets her order.

Gilles received a huge backlash on social media for not wearing a mask and trying to shame a barista for doing his job. “You are a privileged mess. It’s almost satire how incredibly aloof you seem,” commented a user. “Call the cops all you want, but there’s literally nothing they can do for you, Karen. Also this is creepy as hell. Get a grip,” wrote another user, referring her as ‘Karen’, a term used these days for ignorant white women.

Read: Face Masks Become A Fashion Trend In Indonesia And Malaysia Amid COVID-19 Crisis

'Thank you so much'

On the other hand, users commended the barista for putting health, job, and integrity as a priority. Some of them wanted to tip Gutierrez and a man named Matt Gowan started a virtual tip jar on GoFundMe. The jar received over $32,000 within three days after which Gutierrez posted a video on Facebook saying he can fuel his passions in a better way.

"With this donation that everyone provided with the GoFundMe, I can make these dreams a reality...I can fuel my passions even better now. So from the bottom of my heart, just thank you so much," said the barista in the video.

Read: Trump Visits Golf Course As US Records Highest Single-day Tally Of Coronavirus Cases