US-based Company Raises Over $126K To Create Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Action Figure

US-based company FCTRY is making an action figure of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A campaign has been launched by Kickstarter to raise funds for production, Toybook reported. Kickstarter has been able to raise $126,204 (Rs 99,77,397.97) (as of this writing) with the help of 3,315 backers. The company has planned to donate $1 for every figure sold to Save the Children to support relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

The Kickstarter campaign launched for Zelenskyy's real-life action figure closes on August 12. The action figure of Zelenskyy will be sculpted by Seattle-based artist Mike Leavitt. FCTRY co-founder Jason Feinberg in the statement stated that they have decided to initiate the project to find ways to involve children in ongoing events in a way "that's accessible to them." Feinberg stressed that they believe there's "too much emphasis on superheroes in popular culture" and not enough on real-life heroes. Feinberg said that they hope to "bridge that gap" by creating action figures of people like Zelenskyy, as per the Toybook report.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been fighting the Russian invasion of his country since February 24. Zelenskyy, a former comedian-actor has been serving as the sixth President of Ukraine. Ever since Russia launched its offensive, Zelenskyy has been gathering international support against Russia. He has been calling on the world to provide military equipment to Ukraine and impose sanctions against Russia. In June, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was announced as the winner of the Boris Nemtsov Prize 2022 for his courage amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukraine claims Russia lost 42,800 soldiers since February 24

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Wednesday, August 10, claimed that Russia has lost 42,800 soldiers, including 160 alone on August 9. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian army has suffered the loss of 1,832 tanks, 4,076 armoured combat machines, and 971 artillery systems since the onset of the war on February 24. Apart from this, the Russian armed forces have lost 261 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 133 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 232 warplanes, 193 helicopters, 3,005 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 766 unmanned aerial vehicles, 89 special units, 185 cruise missiles between the period of February 24 and August 10.

Image: AP/@fctry