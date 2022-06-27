US-based YouTuber Sets New Record; Gulps 1 Litre Of Tomato Sauce In Less Than 2 Mins

Setting two new world records, a US-based man gulped down one litre of soda in the shortest time so far followed by his second record as he drank a litre of tomato sauce in another record-setting time.

A YouTuber by profession, Eric Badlands Booker, who hails from Long Island in New York, USA has two incredible records to his name including the fastest time to drink one litre of soda and the fastest time to drink one litre of tomato sauce.

In the video shared by the Guinness World Records, Badlands started with one litre of Mountain Dew as he poured it into a measuring cup. "I feel great", he said before gulping down the entire glass cup of mountain dew in just 6.80 seconds.

Followed by this, he grabbed a few cans of tomato sauce and started pouring it into the measuring cup. "This is harder than it looks but with your help I think we can break this Guinness World Records title", he can be heard saying as he geared up to drink the sauce, and with this in just 1 minute 18 seconds, Badlands had already downed a litre of tomato sauce.

Badlands has several other records to his names

A competitive eater ranked 23rd in the Major League Eating rankings, Eric Badlands Booker has already achieved a record title for drinking two litres of soda in the fastest time of 18.45 seconds last year.

While he also raps on occasions, Badlands has shared several of his challenge videos on his YouTube channel and Instagram handle.

(Image: Guinness World Records)