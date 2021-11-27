US Bidder Acquires Rare Coin Produced In Colonial New England For $350,000

The auctioneer from Morton & Eden Ltd claimed on Friday that they have sold one of the first coins issued in Colonial New England for more than $350,000, which is far more than what was expected. The coin was discovered in a candy tin. A US-based bidder bought the rare coin which was made in Boston in 1652 and is one of the very few that exists. The auctioneer expected it to sell for around $300,000 at the auction.

According to AP, in a statement, coin specialist James Morton remarked that he is not surprised by the amount of interest the remarkable coin drew but rather by the sum paid, which was higher than expected. He further said that this indicates the property's tremendous historic significance and exceptional original condition of preservation. When he found the coin, James Morton said that he couldn't believe his eyes when he realised it was an exceptional example of a New England shilling.

New England utilised the coins from England, the Netherlands, the Spanish Empire, and other countries as currency prior to 1652. In the coin, on one side, the letters NE that stand for New England can be seen while on the other side, the coin has the Roman numeral XII engraved on it, which represents 12 pennies.

Wentworth "Wenty" Beaumont, whose father discovered the coin in a candy tin containing hundreds of antique coins in his library at his family's English house, offered it for auction. Beaumont is a descendent of early New England immigrant William Wentworth. The Wentworths rose to prominence in New Hampshire as one of the state's most powerful families. Beaumont theorised that the coin came from the colonies and was brought to the UK by an ancestor. Other rare things were also sold at the auction, which includes a pair of 1,776 pewter dollars sold for about $80,000 each, and a Libertas Americana bronze medal sold for more than $17,000 at the auction.

Jim Bailey who is a coin specialist and metal detectorist, stated that the finding of the UK shilling was a remarkable discovery, according to AP. He also stated that the coin has incredible visual appeal and that the specimen can be regarded as the finest known because there are only about 40 of these coins in existence.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP