US: Biden Administration Introduces Proposal To Shield DACA Immigrants From Deportation

In a bid to ensure prevention of immigrants under the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA), US President Joe Biden's administration has finally bolstered efforts to shield millions from deportation. On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called on Congress to make a prompt decision to allow the due "legal status they (colloquially called 'Dreamers') need and deserve." The policy was introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

Mayorkas appealed to Congress after the alternate immigration provision to protect Dreamers from deportation was prohibited by the Senate earlier this month. Even though the US House passed the legislation, the proposal was blocked by the Republicans halting further bipartisan talks. "The Biden-Harris administration continuous to take action to protect Dreamers and recognise their contributions to this country," Mayorkas said on September 27. "This notice of proposed rulemaking is an important step to achieve that goal," he added.

According to the Associated Press, a 205-page proposal is scheduled to be published on Tuesday. The legislation will be desked in front of the Federal Register triggering a 60-day period for public feedback, which is likely to be completed in several months.

The steps to revise the Obama-era DACA program came as a part of the ongoing litigation filed during the Trump government. The effort was blocked by the US apex court. Following this, Congress has tried and failed to deliver successful legislation to ensure the citizenship of the DACA immigrants. The new proposal comes under intense scrutiny by Democrats and Republicans at the House of Representatives.

"Pursuant to the July 16, 2021 order from the Southern District of Texas, DHS is prohibited from granting initial DACA requests and accompanying requests for employment authorization. Also consistent with that order, DHS will continue to grant or deny renewal DACA requests, according to an existing policy," DHS said in a statement following the ruling.

As per the US Homeland Security records, over 8 lakh immigrants, who have arrived in the country before the age of 16, have been enrolled under DACA. Currently, while registered youth can renew their cases every two years, new enrollments are still closed since Bush-appointee Judge Andrew Hanen's verdict dubbing DACA as a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. Under the July ruling, the Texas-based Judge blocked the government from approving new applications for the program. Talking about the ruling after the current developments, Mayorkas said that the department would engage in public rulemaking that will preserve and fortify DACA.

