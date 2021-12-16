US: Biden Administration Releases 1500 New Documents Related To JFK's Assassination

The United States' Joe Biden administration published never-before-seen 1,500 documents related to John F. Kennedy assassination on 15 December. In October, President Joe Biden signed a memorandum releasing over 1,500 records from the National Archives. The current tranche is the most recent to be made public under the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, sometimes known as the "JFK Act".

The total number of pages in the records collection is estimated to be over 5 million. The release of secret cables, internal memoranda, and other papers meets a deadline set by President Joe Biden in October and is in accordance with a federal statute requiring the release of materials held by the government. Next year, more documents are scheduled to be made public.

There was no apparent indication that the papers contained fresh information that could fundamentally alter the public's perception of the circumstances surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on 22 November 1963 by gunman Lee Harvey Oswald. However, historians and others who, decades after the Kennedy assassination, remain doubtful that a troubled young man with a mail-order gun was alone responsible for an assassination that changed the course of American history were anxiously anticipating the next batch of records.

CIA secretly listened to Oswald's call to Soviet Embassy

Notes about a call Oswald made to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City on 1 October 1963, which the CIA was secretly listening are among the documents. Lee Harvey Oswald flew to Mexico City just weeks before assassinating President John F. Kennedy in November 1963, where he spoke with a KGB operative at the Soviet Embassy, according to a new document unsealed Wednesday.

According to a CIA report, Oswald had visited the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City a few days previously, on 26 September, where he spoke with Consul Valery Vladimirovich Kostikov. According to the CIA, Kostikov was an "identified KGB" operative working with a secret service branch responsible for "sabotage and assassination". The FBI had cause to assume Oswald's visit to the Soviet Embassy was for support on a US passport or visa question, according to the CIA assessment.

That's not to suggest US officials didn't suspect the Soviet Union of being involved in the assassination. According to National Public Radio (NPR), the Soviet leadership was outraged by the death and feared what it meant for the US, according to a top-secret letter prepared by former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and revealed during the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP