US: Biden Administration Scraps Name Of Trump's 'China Initiative' After Criticism

The US Justice Department has decided to end the name of the Trump-era initiative that was formed to crack down on economic espionage by the Chinese government. The initiative started by former US president Donald Trump administration has been criticised for falsely targeting Chinese professors at American colleges because of their ethnicity.

According to The Guardian, the US court's decision to abandon the "China Initiative" and to impose a higher ban on the prosecution of professors was announced by the department's top national security official on Wednesday. After a month-long review, it was found that the programme not only targeted Chinese professors but it also contributed to anti-Asian bias. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen stated that the department would no longer conduct investigations and prosecutions under the 'China Initiative' label, but would instead "be relentless in defending the United States from China."

Biden administration ends Trump-era's 'China initiative'

"I’m convinced that we need a broader approach, one that looks across all of these threats and uses all of our authorities to combat them," Olsen said, reported The Guardian

He believes the initiative was put in place due to genuine national security concerns. He further stated that he did not believe that investigators had targeted the professor based on ethnicity. However, Oslan said that he needs to be responsive to the concerns expressed by Asian American groups, while adding that anything that creates the impression that the Department of Justice applies different standards based on race or ethnicity "harms the department and our efforts, and it harms the public," the Guardian reported.

Olsen said: By "grouping cases under the China Initiative rubric, we helped give rise to a harmful perception that the [justice department] applies a lower standard to its investigations and prosecutions of criminal conduct related to that country or that we in some way view people with racial, ethnic, or familial ties to China differently."

All about China Initiative

The China Initiative, launched in 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, aims to prevent China from engaging in aggressive cyberattacks, attacks on US intellectual property, and spying on American industry and research. Meanwhile, some Asian American groups and officials, who had asked the department to end the China Initiative, celebrated the move.

It is to be mentioned here that this initiative has resulted in convictions, including Charles Lieber, a Harvard University professor who was held guilty of keeping secret ties with the Chinese government to run recruitment programs. However, federal prosecutors are likely to pursue grant fraud cases against researchers when there is evidence of malicious intent, serious fraud, or a threat to national security. Earlier, in January, the FBI director, Christopher Wray, said in a speech that the threat from China was "more brazen" than ever.

(Image: AP)