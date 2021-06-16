US: Biden Administration Unveils National Strategy Plan For Countering Domestic Terrorism

The United States government has unveiled the first-ever National Strategy plan for countering domestic terrorism. The National Security Council on June 15 released the strategy plan, which comes more than six months after the Capitol insurrection in the US. US President Joe Biden said that the national strategy for countering domestic terrorism will help in protecting the nation from domestic terrorism.

"It lays out a comprehensive approach to protecting our nation from domestic terrorism while safeguarding our bedrock civil rights and civil liberties – values that make us who we are as Americans", Biden said in the statement.

US government plan for countering domestic terrorism

The comprehensive strategy provides a nationwide framework for the US. Government and allies to understand and share domestic terrorism-related information to prevent domestic terrorism recruitment. To develop a government a government-wide strategy to counter domestic terrorists, the Biden Administration consulted with a wide array of experts across the US government, leaders in Congress, state and local governments, academia, civil society, religious communities, and foreign governments. The government's plan consists of four pillars that are orientations for prevention and dissuasion while preserving individual freedom. The strategy has been developed to reduce factors that lead to violence, threaten public security, infringe the freedom to express ideas.

The US government will enhance domestic terrorism analysis and improve information sharing throughout law enforcement. The government will strengthen domestic terrorism prevention resources and services. The government will increase its efforts to address online terrorist recruitment and mobilization to violence by domestic terrorists. The government will also increase support to Federal, state and law enforcement in addressing domestic terrorism nationwide. The government is also improving employee screening to identify domestic terrorists who might pose threats to the nation. The fourth pillar is based on countering enablers of domestic terrorism. This includes reducing and protecting Americans from ethnic, racial, and religious hatred.

IMAGE: AP