US: Biden Addresses Nation After COVID Recovery, Asserts 'I Got Through It With No Fear'

US President Joe Biden said that he is "feeling great" and is back to working in person after testing negative for COVID-19. In his address from the Rose Garden, Biden said that his symptoms were "mild" and recovery was "quick." He thanked the medical team at the White House for taking his care and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. He said that he was able to work without any interruption during his five-day isolation period.

In his remarks, Biden stressed that he recovered from COVID-19 "with no fear." He highlighted his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed that all the tools that were available to him are available to everyone in the US. Biden said that they are facing the BA.5 variant which he called a "very transmissible version of Omicron variant" and called on the people to take precautions. He emphasised that his administration has made tests and masks widely available. Biden highlighted that Americans can prevent most deaths by using three free tools that his administration has invested in and distributed - booster shots, at-home testing and effective treatments. Biden called on Americans to take booster doses in order to protect themselves against COVID-19.

"We have got through COVID with no fear. I got through it with no fear. A very mild discomfort because of these essentials, lifesaving tools," Joe Biden said in his address.

Biden contrasts his COVID-19 experience with Trump

Furthermore, Biden said that Americans can get the at-home tests shipped to their door. US President Biden said that they can use Paxlovid and stressed that people can take this medicine at home. He highlighted that people can use this life-saving drug to reduce hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by about 90%. In his speech before heading to Oval Office, Biden said that his administration has ensured that all Americans can have free access to these tools. He contrasted his COVID-19 experience with former US President Donald Trump, who also tested positive for the virus but at an early stage of the pandemic. Biden said that Trump had to be taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as he was severely ill. Biden said that he was able to work from upstairs of the White House in the offices upstairs for five days. US President Biden also shared a picture of his negative test on Twitter and thanked doctors for the care.

Back to the Oval.



Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

Image: AP