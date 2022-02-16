US: Biden Rejects Trump's Executive Privilege Claim; Orders WH Visitor Logs' Release

US President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege arguments, ordering the National Archives to reveal White House visitor logs to the House Select Panel probing the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, according to The New York Times. US President Biden has determined that asserting executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and hence is not warranted, as to certain records and sections of the records, according to a letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives.

"Entries in visitor logs showing appointment information for individuals who were processed to enter the White House complex, including on Jan. 6, 2021," according to Remus, NYT reported.

She noted that while Trump has previously sought to keep visitor logs out of the public eye, claiming national security concerns, the Biden administration voluntarily distributes such visitor reports on a monthly basis, with limited exclusions. Earlier in January, the select committee was in the process of seeking records of interactions between Trump administration officials and his election campaign.

Invoking executive privilege, which allows an incumbent president to refuse to hand up communication records to Congress as a measure to safeguard the separation of powers, the previous president attempted to prevent it from happening. On November 4, 2021, District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for the District of Columbia dismissed that attempt, throwing doubt on the Trump legal team's arguments that the former president enjoys the same privilege.

Democrats established the House Select Committee to look for any evidence that would prove Trump coordinated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when dozens of his supporters stormed the building to prevent Congress from declaring Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Capitol attack investigation committee issued subpoenas

Moreover, the Capitol attack investigation committee issued subpoenas on February 15, to top Trump campaign executives and Republican leaders who were involved in the audacious attempt to send fraudulent electors during the 2020 presidential election in the United States. As the investigation into the incident proceeds, the House Select Committee has requested for the arrest of six people who attempted to submit forged election certificates for Trump in states won by Joe Biden.

According to the Select Committee, these important people played a crucial role in the disputed conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 elections in order to convince Congress to reinstate Trump into office. The subpoenas are intended to compel the persons participating in the alleged fake-elections scheme to recant reliable information and cooperate, according to US media reports. It will also reveal whether the Trump-led White House oversaw the attempted use of substitute electors in the Trump-connected plan at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP