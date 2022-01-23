US: Biden Reviews 'Russian Aggressive Actions' Against Ukraine With National Security Team

United States' President Joe Biden met his national security staff, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva, according to a press release issued by the White House. President Joe Biden met with his national security staff at Camp David today, both in person and remotely, to review Russia's escalating aggression toward Ukraine.

"Today President Biden met with his national security team in person and virtually at Camp David to discuss continued Russian aggressive actions toward Ukraine. President Biden was briefed on the current state of Russian military operations on Ukraine's borders and discussed both our ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation with diplomacy and our range of deterrence measures that are being coordinated closely with our Allies and partners, including ongoing deliveries of security assistance to Ukraine," read, the statement released by the White house.

According to the press release, Biden was joined at Camp David by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Counselor Steve Ricchetti in person, while additional national security officials were joined through secure video link. President Biden reiterated that if Russia invades Ukraine again, the US and its allies will respond promptly and harshly.

The statement further added, "President Biden again affirmed that should Russia further invade Ukraine, the United States will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with our Allies and partners."

Lavrov and Blinken met in Geneva on Friday, with the US secretary vowing to respond to Moscow's suggestions on security guarantees in writing next week. Russia has been accused by Western countries of stationing soldiers near the Ukrainian border in preparation for aggressive action. Moscow has often refuted these charges, citing NATO military activity along its borders as a threat to Russian national security. Russia has also stated that it has the authority to move forces within its borders.

Ukraine Prez signs a decree to impose sanction on Russian firms

In the midst of rising border tensions with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Friday authorising the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to penalise 24 Russian firms. According to a TASS report, Zelensky also approved the decree imposing sanctions on Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika.

According to a document published on the Presidential website, the Ukraine authorities have decided to impose sanctions on construction companies Lenpromtransproyekt and Geozemstroy, as well as a Russian insurance company entitled Insurance Business Group. The list includes the state-run Culture Development Center in Sevastopol, the National Culture Heritage foundation for social and cultural projects, the Transstroy holding firm, and the Russian Transport Ministry's Departmental Security Service.

(With inputs from agencies)