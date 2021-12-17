US: Biden Signs Bill To Up Debt Limit By USD 2.5 Tn To Avert Potential Economic Disaster

As the United States inched close to economic peril, President Joe Biden signed a bill, on December 16, Thursday, in order to expand the debt ceiling of the country. According to the statement released by the White House, the bill will provide the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion. Notably, the President's signature over the Bill came a day before the Treasury Department (US Finance Ministry) calculated it would run out of resources to keep paying the country’s bills. With the latest development, the US will not default on its debt for the first time ever until 2023.

"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the President signed into law: S.J. Res. 33, which provides for the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion," the White House said in a press release issued on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the House of Representatives, and an upper body, the Senate passed the obligation ceiling expansion with just one Republican vote. Notably, the Senate supported the measure in a 50-49 party-line. Subsequently, on Wednesday, the Bill was passed by the Congressional Democrats. Later in the day, the bill was sent to Biden's desk for his final consent. While arguing over the bill, Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary said if the bill was not passed, it would lead the country to a path of "devastation". She underlined the failure of the final consent from Biden could "plunge the country into recession and job losses".

Biden's 'foolish' policy led to the increase of debt threshold

Though the bill was passed from both houses, some Republicans said that the incumbent government has to increase the threshold as the Biden administration "foolishly" announced to spend a hefty sum of money on social and climate-related issues. The GOP said they will definitely oppose the increase of the maximum limit. Besides the debt ceiling bill, Biden has also signed a bill that will provide an award amount to the servicemembers who perished in Afghanistan on August 26, this year. The killing was followed by the dramatic collapse of the Afghanistan government. While evacuating the desperate Afghans and thousands of people from different countries, several US troops were killed at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

