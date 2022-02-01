US: Biden To Meet Senate Judiciary Committee Leaders To Explore Potential SC Candidates

Days after US President Joe Biden said he would nominate a black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court, some of his aides told the Associated Press that POTUS is now looking for more potential candidates. Earlier, it was reported that Biden would select from the three candidates. In order to fill the vacancy before the end of this month, President Biden will meet with Senate Judiciary Committee leaders on Tuesday. However, the aides stated that Biden is quite clear that he would nominate a Black woman to the high court. Earlier on Monday, the news agency reported that the White House pushed back on the idea that the president would be open to "gaming the system" by choosing a candidate exclusively based on her likelihood of garnering bipartisan support.

Further, the report said Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking minority member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa will meet the President where they will be exploring the possibility of more candidates to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Notably, Justice Breyer announced his retirement earlier last week. “He’s steeped in this process and looks forward to advise from members of both parties on the Hill as well as top legal experts and scholars across the country. I think you will see those consultations start this week," AP quoted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki as saying on Monday.

'I will keep that commitment': Biden

It is pertinent to mention here that Biden had promised to install a black woman in the country's highest court during his Presidential election campaign. Since the incumbent Justice announced his retirement, Biden has been interviewing the potential candidates personally, reported AP. "I’m keeping the commitment I made during my campaign for president—I will nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court," Biden had said during the press conference held at a formal White House event to mark the retirement of Justice Stephen last week. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity and that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It is long overdue in my view," he added.

