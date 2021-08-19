US: Biden Warns Legal Action Against Guvs Opposing Mask Mandates At Schools

With the commencement of the new semester, US President Joe Biden has ordered the State Education Department to take legal actions against Governors opposing mask mandates in schools. The announcement made on August 18, Wednesday was in response to the escalating battle between Republican Governors in Texas, Florida and Iowa. The Republican-led states have opposed the CDC-suggested rules of wearing masks in crowded places like school classrooms.

"Some state governments have adopted policies and laws that interfere with the ability of schools and districts to keep our children safe during in-person learning," Biden said in a statement. Some schools have also refrained from opting safety measures by barring face masks for authorities too, AP quoted Biden. Biden directed State Education Department secretary Miguel Cardona to "access all available tools" to be used against all states aiming to flout mandatory rules and risk students' amidst surging Coronavirus cases.

“The department has the authority to investigate any state educational agency whose policies or actions may infringe on the rights of every student to access public education equally,” Miguel Cardona, Secretary of State Education Department

Following the announcement, the State Education Department took to Twitter to draft a "Return to School Roadmap" that enlisted all the rules deemed mandatory for the state public schools. "As communities prepare for safe in-person learning and welcome students back to physical classrooms for the 2021-2022 academic year, there are key steps that all school leaders can take to help school communities remain safe and healthy," it mentioned.

The Education Department in its statement added that the prohibition of masks for students and authorities in school premises could "amount to discrimination if the lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending schools." In the occurrence of such cases, the agency could also launch investigations into the potential violations and file civil rights violation charges with the support of complaints from parents and the public, the statement added. "States banning mask mandates are needlessly placing students, families and educators at risk," Cardona said.

"At least get out of the way"

The announcement from the White House was directed to counter moves by Florida Governor DeSantis, who pushed public schools to defy CDC-recommended masking mandates. He went on to withhold salaries of superintendents in Florida who resisted Florida state rules. Florida, Iowa and four other states have followed Texas to prohibit masking mandates in the school premises.

During his comments on the matter at the White House, Biden took a sharp jibe at DeSantis without mentioning his name. However, he fairly indicated that the governor is not entitled to subvert policies. Biden pleaded the Republican governors to reconsider their practices. "If they won't help, "at least get out the way" of those who want to fight Coronavirus," Biden said sternly on hearing about "threat and intimidation" from state governments. As per instances and reports, US public schools have become a ground for culture and believe-based debates over masks.

"American Rescue Plan" to promote healthy and safe Back to School experience

Meanwhile, the State Education Department has also sanctioned funds worth $122 billion for Elementary and Secondary School under the emergency release to fight Coronavirus. The resources under the fund will be implemented to ensure "health and safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep students and educators safe." The fund will also allow installation and maintenance of infrastructure and logistical support "to promote physical distancing in classrooms," the Education Department statement informed.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP/ representative)