US: Biden's Title IX Reforms To Protect Trans Students Against Sexual Violence In Schools

In a major victory for th LGBTQ community in America, the Biden administration has proposed an amendment to a Trump-era law which will enable LGBTQ students to gain new protections and rights. The proposal that was announced on the 50th anniversary of the Title IX women’s rights law, if passed, would replace a set of controversial decrees that were enacted during the former US President Donald Trump's administration by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. According to the proposed rule, the definition of sexual harassment would be expanded to cover a wider range of misconduct. Schools would be required to address any allegation that creates a hostile environment for students, even if the misconduct arises off campus.

Today, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a mandate that transformed our nation.



I'll continue to fight for the promise of Title IX – that every woman and girl can pursue her education and dreams free from discrimination, and every LGBTQI+ student is protected. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2022

As Jill always says: Any country that out-educates us will out-compete us.



Fifty years ago, the federal Pell Grant program carved a pathway for millions of kids to attend college and pursue their dreams. Today, we recommit to expanding access to quality education for all. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2022

Moreover, the proposed law also makes it mandatory for college employees, including professors and coaches, to notify campus officials if they learn of potential sex discrimination. Notably, when the incumbent President Joe Biden was running for the Presidential candidate, he had promised to amend the contentious laws. Since then, it has been widely solicited by LGBTQ rights advocacy groups, seeking the removal of DeVos’ rules. The advocacy group claimed Trump-era rules have gone too far in protecting students accused of sexual misconduct, at the expense of victims.

More specific rules will be released later: Education Department

According to the statement released by the US Department of Education, it said the rules would formally protect LGBTQ students under Title IX while noting that the 1972 law explicitly addresses the topic. As per the department, the new proposal would clarify that the law applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. "It would make clear that preventing someone from participating in school programs and activities consistent with their gender identity would cause harm in violation of Title IX,” according to the department. 'More specific rules dealing with the rights of transgender students in school sports will be released later," the department added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the proposal forwarded by the US government, President Joe Biden’s education secretary, Miguel Cardona, underscored that even though there have been significant strides toward gender equality, people discriminate against the LGBTQ community because of their sexual preference. "Even as we celebrate all the progress we’ve achieved, standing up for equal access and inclusion is as important as ever before," he said. Further, he maintained that the updated policy is likely to take effect by the next year as he believes the proposal is almost certain to be challenged by conservatives.

Image: Twitter@POTUS