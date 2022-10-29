US Largest Automaker Suspends Paid Advertisements On Twitter After Elon Musk's Acquisition

General Motors, the largest automobile manufacturers in the US, has stopped paid advertising on Twitter, after Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, as per reports from Sky news. General Motors is one of the US automobile companies based in Detroit, which was once the manufacturing hub of the US. Other automobile companies like Ford are also based in Detroit. It is worth highlighting that these Detroit automobile companies are competitors of Elon Musk's Tesla, according to reports by Wall Street Journal. Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion after months of speculation over whether he will actually buy Twitter or not. Twitter is no longer a company listed on NYSE and as a result, is not answerable to any share owners as there are none. Twitter is now a private company owned by Elon Musk, and due to that, the company's fate is by and large dependent on Musk's decisions.

This has led to concerns amongst some advertisers as they are reportedly fearful of what Musk's content moderation policy will be and will Twitter become something like 4Chan, in which case, brands won't want to be associated with the platform. General Motors has suggested that its decision to halt advertisement on Twitter is in accordance with "normal course of business". General Motors added that they are in communication with Twitter to understand the direction in which Twitter will be heading after the change in ownership. Advertisements reportedly make up for 90 percent of Twitter revenue, and Twitter is not even as profitable as other social media platforms like Meta. Musk has paid an extraordinary amount of Twitter, much more than the market value of Twitter based on the price of its share, now Musk faces the challenge of increasing Twitter's revenue.

Musk has attempted to reassure advertisers

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022