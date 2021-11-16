US: Billy Chemirmir, Accused Of Killing 18 Elderly Women In Dallas, Undergoes Trial

The trial for Billy Chemirmir, who is accused of killing 18 elderly women in Dallas over a span of two years has begun. As per AP, The woman who survived an attack by the man in a taped deposition shown to the jury on Monday said that she was aware that she was in “grave danger” after she opened the door. Billy Chemirmir, 48, was arrested in March 2018 after he allegedly attacked Mary Annis Bartel at her apartment in Plano.

Billy Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he is found guilty of murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The prosecutors have not asked for the death penalty for Chemirmir in court. Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin in the opening statement said that Harris and Chemirmir during the day had checked out at the same time at a Walmart store. Fitzmartin further stated that the jury would be hearing about the killing of Mary Brooks, an 87-year-old who was found dead in her Richardson home in January 2018. He mentioned that earlier the death had been declared a natural death, however, after an investigation carried out following the arrest of Chemirmir, the medical examiner changed the cause of death to homicide.

Mary Annis Bartel shares details regarding the attack

Mary Annis Bartel, a survivor in a taped deposition shown to the jury said that she should not have opened the door and she knew that her life was in “grave danger," as per AP. Bartel was 91 years old at the time of the attack and died in 2020. Bartel in the video said that she had attempted to close the door, however, she was overpowered. Bartel mentioned that a pillow was smashed into her face and her attacker was “using all his weight" to stop her from breathing. Bartel, who became unconscious during the attack, later found that her wedding band, engagement ring and other jewellery were missing and she could not recall the appearance of the man who attacked her. Police found Chemirmir in his nearby apartment the next day as he was holding jewellery and cash.

