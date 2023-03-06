US Blacklists Pakistan Entities For Alleged Involvement In Missile & Nuclear Activities

The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has added an undisclosed number of Pakistani businesses to its trade blacklist, which previously had 14 entities listed for their suspected participation in missile and nuclear initiatives. On Thursday, the BIS appended 37 more entities to the Entity List, accusing them of aiding Russia's military and defence industry, supporting China's military modernization, and facilitating or participating in human rights abuses in China and Myanmar.

The list includes a separate category titled, “Ballistic Missile and Unsafeguarded Nuclear Activities”. The statement said that “fourteen entities based in China and Pakistan are being added to the Entity List for contributing to ballistic missile programs of concern, including Pakistan’s missile program, and for involvement in unsafeguarded nuclear activities”.

Although the list does not specifically mention the companies, it provides a link to a webpage that appears to be inaccessible to the general public, reported Karachi-based Dawn.

“We act to stand against proliferators, oppose military aggression in the case of Russia and China’s military modernisation, and protect and advance human rights,” US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said in a statement issued with the list.

“The United States will not allow diversion of peaceful trade in ways that undermine our values and weaken our security. That’s exactly what we are saying today,” added Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez.

Entities from Belarus, Russia, Myanmar, China & Taiwan also included

The recently updated Entity List includes three entities based in Russia, Belarus, and Taiwan, which have been accused of making substantial contributions to Russia's military and defence industry.

The updated Entity List also comprises 18 entities situated in China, which have been accused of procuring or attempting to procure items of US origin to support China's military modernization initiatives, as well as for supplying or attempting to supply a sanctioned entity located in Iran. Additionally, six entities based in China and Myanmar were included on the list for their alleged involvement in human rights violations.

According to the statement, the Chinese entities included on the Entity List have been involved in the gathering and analysis of genetic data, which poses a substantial threat of being utilised for surveillance and monitoring by the Chinese government, including the targeting, apprehension, and oppression of ethnic minorities in China, and the potential diversion of such information to Chinese military programs.

The entities from Myanmar that were added to the Entity List were found to have provided surveillance equipment and services to Myanmar's military government, facilitating the perpetration of human rights abuses through the identification and trafficking of individuals, as well as the ongoing oppression of the people of Myanmar, including through imprisonment and surveillance.

The list includes units of Chinese companies BGI and Inspur. BGI Research and BGI Tech Solutions (Hong Kong) were added to the list over allegations that they pose a “significant risk” of contributing to Chinese government surveillance due to their collection and analysis of genetic data. Forensics Genomics International, BGI’s forensics subsidiary, was also added to the list. Inspur was added to the Entity List for allegedly acquiring and attempting to acquire US goods to support China's military modernization efforts.

The US media has reported that the addition of these entities to the trade blacklist will make it difficult for them to receive shipments of US goods from American and other suppliers. This move is expected to escalate tensions between Washington and Beijing, as the two countries have been engaged in a technology war for several years.